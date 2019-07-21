The metaphysical power of crystals is no longer a mystery to the world. Crystal healing rituals are becoming a phenomenal trend. It is a sacred ancient science and technique created over millions of years that is once again gaining immense popularity today. People are rediscovering the magnificent healing energies of crystals and using it as a type of alternative therapy. This involves placing the semi-precious crystals on the body or in the environment to create a peaceful refuge and to de-clutter negative energies within you and around your home.
Crystals harness the life-giving elements of the Earth and the universe. Along with the energy of the Sun, the Moon, and the oceans, these semi-precious crystals connect us to certain energies as soon as we or our home environment comes into contact with them.
Deciphered by Quantum Physics that everything is made up of energy, we human beings are energy, reverberating at a certain level. A piece of furniture at home is energy and even crystals are made up of energy. The energy inherent in the crystals can be used for all kinds of purposes i.e. from keeping time using small quartz crystals in your watches to creating the electronic components in your computer and smartphone.
What science has to say
In a study done by IBM scientist Marcel Vogel, he watched crystals grow under a microscope and noticed that their shape took the form of whatever he was thinking about. He then hypothesised that these vibrations are the result of the constant assembling and disassembling of bonds between molecules. This proved that rocks can store thoughts and intentions.
Crystal healing rituals at home
That water has memory, is a conventional scientific theory. Water has the capability to preserve memory of the terrain or emotions or environment it is exposed to. Rainwater is indeed special, it is the blessing from the Divine which possess earthy healing properties.
When rainwater is charged with crystals like clear quartz or rose quartz, it becomes extremely healing and powerful as well as calming. This water can be used for watering plants, for pets, and for sprinkling in your house to enhance peace, harmony and positivity. Drinking water can also be charged with these crystals for internal healing.
Crystals should be perfectly cleaned and charged before using. Cleansing can be done by keeping them in rock salt water overnight at home. Not all crystals can bear water exposure but the ones stated above can do so. Charging the crystals can be done by placing them in moonlight overnight, or through Reiki or a couple of additional methods.
The crystals specified below are highly recommended to raise your vibrations of yourself and your home this monsoon.
Citrine
With its pure yellow energy, Citrine is a primary crystal for manifestation, imagination and self-will. It consists of the power and energy of the sun. It stimulates the chakras within like the sunlight of spring and possesses the power of transforming one’s desires into a tangible form. It is a good idea to keep Citrine in your altar and use it for manifesting while you meditate upon it. This crystal encourages new pursuit towards life by making you optimistic.
During the monsoon, there is a lot of cloud cover due to which we might not have the direct exposure to the sun’s rays. Our environment sometimes becomes gloomy, dark and depressing. Thus, to cultivate the sun energy at home and within yourself, Citrine crystals can be used to gain access to the sun’s energy.
Black Tourmaline
This stone is a big-time energy purifier in the universe of healing crystals. Black Tourmaline possesses immense cleansing properties and it has been used for protection from negative energies since ages. It is good to keep it near the entrance of the home to ward off negative energies. You can also keep one Black Tourmaline in each of your rooms, especially near the bed because it helps to reduce the effects of electro-magnetic fields.
Amethyst
Amethyst is a spiritual crystal which is purifying, healing in nature and balances the crown chakra. It is great to keep this gemstone in your altar where you pray or meditate. It also helps in inducing a calm sleep, so placing it at your bedside is also a good idea. It helps in relieving headaches and increases tranquillity.
Clear Quartz
Clear Quartz is the master of all healing crystals, the most powerful crystal for manifestation. Clear Quartz brings clarity to your communication and amplifies your thoughts and assists you by stimulating clearer thinking. It is a good idea to keep this in your workplace area and in the kids’ study area. It can also be kept in the living room to create harmony in the family.
Rose Quartz
This is a crystal of universal love. It helps in improving relationships and opens up the heart chakra. It also balances the circulatory system. It is great to put this in your bedroom. It can also be used to charge water to drink.
Getting help
Crystal healers can guide and suggest crystals according to the environment at home, physical and emotional health issues of the family members, according to any crisis that a person might be going through in life, business issues etc. Healers also charge the crystals through different energy healing techniques and set in powerful intentions into the crystals that help in better manifestations. They also suggest at which corners or areas of your home, crystals should be kept, for e.g. the energy of the crystals should be matching the five elements “Water, Fire, Ether, Air and Earth” which correspond to the directions East, West, North, South to manifest immense benefits.
By Kuhoo Gupta
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)