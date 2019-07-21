The metaphysical power of crystals is no longer a mystery to the world. Crystal healing rituals are becoming a phenomenal trend. It is a sacred ancient science and technique created over millions of years that is once again gaining immense popularity today. People are rediscovering the magnificent healing energies of crystals and using it as a type of alternative therapy. This involves placing the semi-precious crystals on the body or in the environment to create a peaceful refuge and to de-clutter negative energies within you and around your home.

Crystals harness the life-giving elements of the Earth and the universe. Along with the energy of the Sun, the Moon, and the oceans, these semi-precious crystals connect us to certain energies as soon as we or our home environment comes into contact with them.

Deciphered by Quantum Physics that everything is made up of energy, we human beings are energy, reverberating at a certain level. A piece of furniture at home is energy and even crystals are made up of energy. The energy inherent in the crystals can be used for all kinds of purposes i.e. from keeping time using small quartz crystals in your watches to creating the electronic components in your computer and smartphone.

What science has to say

In a study done by IBM scientist Marcel Vogel, he watched crystals grow under a microscope and noticed that their shape took the form of whatever he was thinking about. He then hypothesised that these vibrations are the result of the constant assembling and disassembling of bonds between molecules. This proved that rocks can store thoughts and intentions.