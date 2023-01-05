Learning with Adventure, Unravelling new Naturescape near Indore: Gulawat

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Escape into the lovely lotus lagoon where you can forget the hassles of the city and experience the wonders of nature at Gulawat-Badi Kamler. It is the perfect place for relaxing in the nature’s abode or a fun adventure ride.

Set at a distance of 28.6 kilometres from Free Press office, it is a quick getaway where you can recharge your energies and bond with your family. The simple way of life in nearby villages inspires artists to write about the beauty of environment and painters often paint these scenic views on their canvas.

For people residing in Indore, this is one of the unique calm places where they can hangout near a clean waterbed.

Sharing the memories of their trip, engineer Satish Mishra, Dr GS Tuteja and Dr RB Singh talked about various views that make Gulawat-Badi Kamler special.

How to reach Gulawat-Badi Kamler

Gulawat-Badi Kamler is formed by backwaters of Yashwant Sagar. There are two routes for driving to Gulawat-Badi Kamler. The first and preferred route goes from airport road. Though this route is under construction, it is wider and hence, more preferable. There are various muddy patches on the route. However, a medium to large sized car can easily drive through. From airport, you have to continue following the route from Nainod village and reach Borsi village. From Borsi, you should check the route with local people to reach the waterbed.

The second route takes a turn from Hatod village. This route is a single lane road. It is also longer but construction is complete. You can reach the place comfortably in an hour and half through either route.

Lotus Lagoon’s endless beauty

Most students look up at lotus flower, as it is India’s National flower, but when you sit and gaze at endless pink rows of lotus at Gulawat-Badi Kamler, it inspires you to relook at every flower with attention.

Every flower is perfect in its own way. Standing among hundreds of identical flowers, each lotus has its own unique aroma and charm. With a view of clean calm water on one side and blooming lotuses on the other, Gulawat-Badi Kamler is a lovely place to hang out alone or with family on weekends.

Bamboos and Birds

For nature lovers, Gulawat-Badi Kamler is an ideal place to watch birds in their natural habitat. Chirping of birds is the natural entertainment for visitors. You can spot many species of birds in the area. With the winters starting, some migrant birds are likely to reside near the waterbed.

Gulawat-Badi Kamler is a fun place to enjoy the sun and also to play hide and seek in the small bamboo plantation. There is a dense plantation of bamboos, which is rarely seen in cities. During afternoons, one can enjoy a lunch party under their shade, which often look like caves.

Rising sun and amazing trees

Sharing their experience, engineer Satish Mishra said, “We went to Gulawat-Badi Kamler for our morning cycling trip.” The trio of cyclists started early in the morning to catch the sun rising at Gulawat-Badi Kamler.

“We saw the sun rising over the waterbed and lotuses,” Dr RB Singh said. He quoted that the beauty spellbound him, and they blankly looked at the view for a couple of minutes.

Talking about his experience, Dr GS Tuteja said, “I loved staring at the birds and listening to their sweet sounds.”

Travel Advisor

You can carry stove and other items to prepare food there or carry home-cooked packaged food, as there are no restaurants or outlets at Gulawat-Badi Kamler.

There are no tea or coffee stalls on the way. Therefore, it is suggested to carry your choice of beverage.

Enthusiastic photographers should carry their cameras as there are various opportunities for clicking pictures.

You must carry bottled water.

You can carry picnic mat and sit around to enjoy your meal on the way.