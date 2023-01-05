FEEL THE ZEAL: over 200 PIOs to attend PBD meet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The zeal among the members of the Indian diaspora living in the United Kingdom to participate in the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Convention, scheduled between January 8 and 10, is just spectacular!

Over 200 persons of Indian origin (PIO), including 75 plus Friends of MP are set to participate.

Following the MEA’s orders to have the PBD Conference here, people across the world who hail from Indore or are in some way connected to the city were overjoyed.

The members of the Friends of MP’s UK Chapter played a key role in convincing people to participate in the high-profile event.

“Following a virtual meeting with chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the Indian High Commissioner in UK, Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, with the Friends of MPs and members of Indian diaspora, the compatriots expressed their desire to know more about MP and Indore. We, as members of the Friends of MP, consider ourselves as brand ambassadors of the state and have motivated the fellow Indians to be a part of this prestigious event. We were extremely active in different groups to publicise the event,” a member of Friends of MP, UK Chapter, told Free Press from London.

Some, however, expressed their concern over the high registration fee, but the members of Friends of MP urged Indian envoy, Doraiswami, to reduce the same. Following his intervention, the fee has been slashed by 50% for a group or cluster of over 50 people registering together.

This has motivated people hugely and over 200 plus fellow Indians have registered, including over 75 members of Friends of MP.

Kenny Passley

QUOTE

“The members of the Friends of MP’ are jubilant that MP has been selected as the venue for such a high-octane meet and have been working as brand ambassadors of MP to convince fellow Indians to participate. - Rohit Dixit, Member Friends of MP, UK Chapter.