Swami Ramdev Marks 32nd Renunciation Day With Ram Navami Celebrations At Patanjali |

Haridwar: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the 32nd renunciation day of the supreme head of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj, was celebrated today at the grand auditorium Yog Bhavan located at Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Yogpeeth-2.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj said that today we are celebrating three festivals together. Today is Ram Navami, the completion of Navratri, and also the glorious renunciation day of Patanjali. He extended his greetings to all citizens of the country on Ram Navami and to the young renunciates of Patanjali Sannyas Ashram on their renunciation day.

During the program, Swamiji said that in our lives we should establish the essence of Ram, the essence of Krishna, the essence of Shiva, the element of the self, Hindutva, Vedic principles, Sanatan values, and divine virtues. He said that one who does not possess divine qualities in life is not a follower of Sanatan Dharma nor a descendant of Ram and Krishna, nor a child of sages.

He said that through Patanjali Yogpeeth, over the past 32 years, we have made historic contributions in the service of education, healthcare, research, agriculture, industry, employment, nature, environment, character building, nation building, era-building, Vedic dharma, national duty, and Sanatan Dharma. He stated that today, through more than a hundred trusts and various organizations, work related to yoga, Ayurveda, Swadeshi, and Sanatan Dharma is being carried out by Patanjali in over 600 districts, more than 5,000 tehsils, over 3.5 million villages in the country, and nearly 200 countries around the world.

Swamiji said that in its 32-year journey, Patanjali has made historic contributions in the field of education. He said that formal education alone cannot ensure a better future for children. At Patanjali, we are shaping personalities, character, and leadership based on value-based education, core principles of Sanatan culture, human values, life values, democratic and constitutional values—capable of providing new leadership to the world. In this, Patanjali Gurukulam, Acharyakulam, Patanjali University, and the Indian Education Board have become strong mediums.

General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, extended his greetings to revered Swami Ji Maharaj on his 32nd renunciation day. On this occasion, he said that the nobility, discipline, universality, and acceptance of Lord Ram are needed in today’s global society. From every dimension of his character and life, we can learn and understand a great deal. Acharya Ji said that revered Swami Ji Maharaj is a carrier of that same tradition in the present era.

He said that it is a matter of pride that Swami Ji Maharaj, as a living embodiment, is tirelessly striving to re-establish those values. His life and his struggles are both exemplary. He said that we are all fortunate that God has made us instruments to contribute as associates of revered Swami Ji. Today is a very important day for the Patanjali family, as Swami Ji has set an exemplary precedent by embracing the glorious tradition of renunciation, and today hundreds of revered monks and nuns are following that tradition and discipline, striving for the revival of Sanatan culture.

During the program, Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board, Shri N.P. Singh, said that if Shri Ram is the embodiment of Dharma, then revered Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj is the living embodiment of Shri Ram in the 21st century. He said that Shri Ram is not only the focal point of our spirituality or merely a symbol preserving our socio-cultural heritage, but will continue to be a source of inspiration and guidance as an ideal personality for India and the world for thousands of years to come.

Shri Singh said that revered Swami Ji is a strong and capable personality carrying forward the restoration of Indian culture and establishing it globally. He also extended his greetings to all the young monks and nuns of Patanjali Sannyas Ashram on their renunciation day.

All monks of Patanjali Sannyas Ashram, heads of various units associated with Patanjali Yogpeeth, officials , employees, principals, teachers, and students of educational institutions were present at the program.