Republic Day 2026: Swami Ramdev Calls For Swadeshi, Self-Reliant India Through Panch Pran At Patanjali Yogpeeth

Haridwar, January 26: At Patanjali Yogpeeth, the Chairman Swami Ramdev Ji and General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna Ji hoisted the flag at Patanjali Wellness, Phase-2, and extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of the nation. On this occasion, Swami Ji spoke about serving the nation by taking the Panch Pran of Swadeshi education, Swadeshi healthcare, Swadeshi economy, Swadeshi Sanatan lifestyle, and a self-reliant developed India through Swadeshi.

Swami Ji said that somewhere tariff terrorism is going on, somewhere there is madness of power, somewhere madness of wealth, and somewhere religious extremism. In India too, by making allegations and counter-allegations among Sanatan followers themselves, attempts are being made to spread frenzy in the name of Mother Cow, the Ganga, and palanquins even within Sanatan. America threatened Canada with a 100% tariff, sometimes threatens India with 25–50%, and sometimes threatens some countries with tariffs up to 500%. The world is passing through a very dangerous phase.

In such a situation, if we want to build a united India, a great India, a healthy, prosperous, and organized India, then on this Republic Day we must move forward with commitment on our path of duty by giving the highest respect and glory to Swadeshi education, Swadeshi healthcare, Swadeshi economy, Swadeshi Sanatan way of life, and our Sanatan heritage. We must develop India as the world’s largest economic power, the largest military power, and the largest political, social, and spiritual power, so that the entire world can take inspiration from India. He spoke about realizing the vision of a Swadeshi, self-reliant, developed India.

He called upon the countrymen to take a vow of Swadeshi and boycott Macaulay’s education and multinational companies. He said that by boycotting all evils and all kinds of internal conflicts, we must place India’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty above everything and strengthen the Indian Rupee against the Dollar.

He said that he wants to see the day when one Indian Rupee equals 100 Dollars, and this will be possible only when 140 crore Indians make efforts with united and fierce determination. We all want our value, the value of our passport, and the value of our citizenship, but currently the situation is such that except for 10–15 countries, no major country in the world allows us to enter without a visa based on our passport. We have brought our circumstances to a very low level.

He said that if today we do not make our country powerful, then from America and China to even our friend country Russia will turn away from us. Today, in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and many countries of the world, many hostile forces are raising their heads. On this Republic Day, we must take a resolve of our own dharma, that to give a befitting reply to enemy nations, anti-India, and anti-Sanatan forces, the entire India must unite like one family.

He said there should be no disputes among saints and Shankaracharyas, no frenzy in the name of Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya, or Shudra, no frenzy in the name of caste or community, no regional frenzy, no linguistic frenzy, and no communal disputes. We are all descendants of sages, ancestors, and brave warriors and heroines; children of one Mother Earth, Bharat Mata. With this resolve, if we move forward, India will be able to compete with the entire world and achieve victory on every front.

Yoga Rishi Swami Ramdev Ji said that if India becomes strong, no one anywhere in the world will dare to commit atrocities against Hindus. Today, Israel is strong, so no one in the world dares to look at Jews with ill intent, because there is a very strong backing behind them. If we do not make our country strong, crises will keep hovering over us and Hindus will continue to suffer and be beaten. Therefore, if from Hindustan we want to protect Hindus, Hindutva, and Sanatan across the world, then we must become strong.

On the completion of one year of UCC, Swami Ji said that one nation, one Constitution, one flag, one resolve, one India, a great India—only then will a healthy, prosperous, organized, and developed India be formed. Therefore, it must expand across the country, whether at the level of law or at the level of thought.

Swami Ramdev Ji said that Mother Cow should be declared not just the national mother but the world mother. But how will this happen? Even if a law is made and Mother Cow is declared the national mother, how will Mother Cow and rivers be saved? How will cow-based agriculture function? How will India become a rishi- and agriculture-based nation? Until we start our mornings by consuming cow-based products, using cow ghee, using cow dung for cleanliness in homes, adopting cow-based agriculture, protecting grazing lands, and freeing grazing lands from encroachers, how will Mother Cow be protected?

If every person starts using products worth at least ₹10 daily, then every day at least ₹10,000 to ₹10,000 crore can be contributed for Mother Cow, only then will Mother Cow survive. Along with this, every Hindu should raise at least one cow. Patanjali is serving one lakh cows. Similarly, every religious leader and saint should raise at least 1,000 to 10,000 or even one lakh cows themselves and go out every day to inspire Hindus. We must come out of our monasteries and temples; we will have to work hard from early morning till late night. Empty speeches will not work. Our culture will prosper through righteous effort, not through hollow talk.

In the program, Patanjali Yogpeeth’s General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna Ji said that Republic Day teaches us many things. Whenever weaknesses arise in life, we should remember those brave martyrs and revolutionaries, because of whom today we are celebrating the 77th Republic Day of the nation. He said that living for small objectives is not the goal of human life. The purpose of human life is not small aims, but to achieve great goals by walking on the path shown by those brave martyrs and bringing a new dawn in the country, so that India can be established at the position of Vishwaguru.