Patanjali's Nutrela Serves Protein-Rich Meals In 52 NCR Slums On National Protein Day

Delhi-NCR: On the National Protein Day (27th February), Nutrela, a flagship brand of Patanjali Foods Limited, successfully executed its social impact initiative ‘#NutrelaGivesBack’. It served 1 lakh protein-rich meals to kids spread across 52 slums in Delhi NCR. Each meal served under the campaign was prepared using Nutrela chunks containing 52% natural and plant-based protein. The meals were cooked in Nutrela Soyabean oil which is fortified with vitamin A & D, with Omega 3 & 6.

In the words of Mr. Sanjeev Asthana (CEO Patanjali Foods Ltd.), “Nutrela is more than just a protein brand — it is part of our larger vision of nation-building. Patanjali believes that a strong nation is built on the pillars of education and health. With widespread protein deficiency in India, it is critical that the nutritional gap is bridged to drive long-term health outcomes. Through ‘#NutrelaGivesBack’, we are doing our bit towards “India ko strong banate hai, Nutrela khate hai.”

Nutrela partnered with NGO’s like Robin Hood Army, Truly Help, and Helpin Humanity for the seamless last-mile distribution of meals. The initiative reinforces Nutrela’s commitment to addressing India’s protein deficiency challenge. Beyond serving meals, this is a positive step forward for better nutrition and hope to the young Indians of tomorrow.