'Zombie Drug Effect?' Viral Video Of Man Standing Motionless Near Bandra's Lucky Hotel Sparks Serious Concerns |

Mumbai: A viral video showing a man standing motionless near the iconic Lucky Restaurant in Bandra has triggered concern and speculation on social media, with some users linking the incident to the so-called 'zombie drug.'

The clip, which has been widely circulated online, shows the man standing still on a roadside near the busy Bandra junction. The person recording the video can be heard claiming that the individual appears to be under the influence of a zombie drug. "This is a victim of the zombie drug. I've been seeing him since long, he's standing here like a zombie. This means the zombie drug has now reached Mumbai," the man says in the video.

The footage has sparked widespread discussion online over the man's condition. However, there are currently no confirmed reports regarding the individual's identity, health condition or the circumstances that led to his behaviour. Authorities have not issued any statement linking the incident to drug use.

Youth Standing Motionless Near Bandra-Worli Sea Link Sparks Zombie Durg Concerns

The latest video comes just months after another viral clip showed a youth standing motionless near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. In that case, social media users had similarly speculated about the possible presence of zombie drugs in the city.

The earlier video, shared by a social media user in April, showed a young man standing by the roadside under the scorching sun for an extended period with his eyes shut and little visible response to his surroundings. The footage led to a debate over whether the individual was under the influence of narcotics or experiencing a medical emergency.

What Is Zombie Drug?

The term 'zombie drug' is commonly associated with substances such as Xylazine and certain synthetic cannabinoids that can severely depress the central nervous system. In some cases, users may appear disoriented, unresponsive or frozen in unusual positions. Medical experts note, however, that similar symptoms can also be caused by dehydration, exhaustion, neurological conditions, mental health crises, intoxication from other substances or medical emergencies.