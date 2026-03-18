'Zero Tolerance For Drugs': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Dismissal For Erring Cops, Seeks Lowering Legal Age To 16

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the state assembly that the Maharashtra government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related offences, with a focus on dismantling entire criminal networks.

Focus on Dismantling Full Supply Chain, Not Just Cases

Fadnavis said the government will not limit action to registering cases but will trace both “forward” and “backward” linkages to break the complete supply chain. He warned that police personnel found directly or indirectly involved in drug-related crimes will face dismissal rather than mere suspension.

Highlighting the growing concern of minors being used in drug trafficking, the Chief Minister said a proposal will be sent to the Centre to reduce the legal age threshold in such cases from 18 to 16 years.

Anti Narcotic Task Force Expanded Across State

To strengthen enforcement, the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), set up on August 31, 2023, has been expanded across police stations in the state with additional manpower. Improved coordination with the Centre and other states has enabled action against inter-state and international drug networks, he added.

Referring to recent action in Nagpur’s Moti Bagh area and the Vasai-Virar region in Palghar district, Fadnavis said multiple raids have been conducted, leading to seizure of narcotics worth Rs 11 crore. He also announced that properties of accused involved in drug trafficking will be confiscated.

69 Foreign Nationals Deported in Drug-Related Cases

The Chief Minister further said the state has initiated a mechanism to track foreign nationals overstaying their visas or violating conditions.especially Nigerian nationals. So far, 69 foreign nationals involved in drug-related cases have been deported, while 122 have been sent to detention centres.

He noted that many foreign nationals enter India on valid visas, particularly medical visas, but later overstay by discarding documents. A system to reconcile immigration data is now being introduced in Mumbai to address the issue.

Fadnavis also warned of strict action against cafes and shops involved in illegal activities or operating beyond permitted hours, including permanent cancellation of licences for repeat violations. He said such illegal activities, once limited to bars, are now increasingly seen in cafes.

Reiterating accountability, he said action will be taken not only against errant police personnel but also against senior officers who fail to act or provide protection to such networks.

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