Zeeshan Siddique Files Nomination For Maharashtra MLC Polls; Remembers Late Father & Ajit Dada, Vows To Expand NCP’s Reach |

Mumbai: Zeeshan Siddique, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former MLA, on Thursday filed his nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections. Siddique shared moments from the filing process on social media, confirming his candidature as the party’s official nominee.

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In a post on X, Siddique said he submitted his nomination in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare. "Today I filed the nomination as official candidate of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the Member of Legislative council (MLC) in the esteemed presence of Honourable Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Smt. Sunetra Ajit Pawar vahini saheb, Shri Sunil Tatkare ji," wrote Siddique on X.

VIDEO | Mumbai: After filing nomination for MLC, NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique says, “Today, my father, Baba Siddique ji, and Ajit Dada are not with us, but wherever they are, I’m sure they are smiling and looking at us. I have to fulfill their dream by ensuring that youth and… pic.twitter.com/EOAQCAbMpo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2026

Siddique Remembers Late Father & Ajit Dada

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Siddique struck an emotional note, remembering his father Baba Siddique and senior leader Ajit Pawar. “Today, my father, Baba Siddique ji, and Ajit Dada are not with us, but wherever they are, I’m sure they are smiling. I have to fulfill their dream by bringing youth and women into the party,” he said.

He also credited Sunetra Pawar’s efforts toward women’s empowerment and expressed his commitment to strengthening the NCP’s presence across Maharashtra and Mumbai. "I will make sure that, along with my entire team and group, we work hard for the NCP and ensure that it reaches every corner of the country, the state, and Mumbai city,” he said.

Siddique’s candidature was finalised after a series of high-level meetings held at Devgiri Bungalow under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar. Party leaders, including MP Parth Pawar, NCP national working president Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare, were part of the discussions. Senior leaders Dilip Walse-Patil and Hasan Mushrif also joined deliberations.

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The selection process was highly competitive, with nearly 70–75 aspirants expressing interest in contesting the MLC elections. Other names reportedly in contention included Rajendra Jain, Suresh Birajdar and Umesh Patil.

The biennial elections for nine seats, along with a bypoll for one seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, are scheduled for May 12, 2026. Voting will take place between 9 am and 4 pm, with counting and results expected to be announced on the same day.

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