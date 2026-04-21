Yuvashakti Jagar Yatra’ To Mobilise Youth, Counter Anarchic Forces In Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis launches Yuvashakti Jagar Yatra to mobilise youth across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, April 21: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ‘Yuvashakti Jagar Yatra’ will play a crucial role in mobilising and awakening the youth of Maharashtra against forces that “promote anarchy” and attempt to mislead young minds.

Focus on youth mobilisation

Launching the campaign, Fadnavis said that nearly 65 per cent of the state’s population is below the age of 35, and if this demographic is channelled in a constructive direction, it could bring about a “transformational change” in Maharashtra.

He alleged that elements linked to so-called “urban naxalism” are trying to influence and radicalise the youth, warning that such forces aim to turn them against constitutional values.

“The objective of this yatra is to connect with young citizens across the state and reinforce faith in the constitutional framework,” he said, expressing confidence that the initiative would help counter misinformation and ideological radicalisation.

Statewide outreach initiative

Organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the yatra will travel across Maharashtra, reaching out to various sections of society, including farmers, workers, and youth groups. It aims to engage with organisations working in social and economic sectors and promote a nationalist outlook among young people.

Fadnavis added that the extensive outreach will also help strengthen the organisational base of the youth wing by giving its office-bearers exposure and experience at the grassroots level.

Leaders highlight youth empowerment

Speaking at the event, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering youth as a driving force for national development.

He noted that the yatra will highlight the efforts of both the Centre and the state government in improving the lives of citizens across sectors—from farmers and labourers to young professionals in industries such as IT.

BJYM state president Krishnaraj Mahadik said the programme will involve guidance from central and state leaders, as well as student organisations, to ensure wider outreach. He added that the yatra seeks to connect with youth from diverse backgrounds and encourage their participation in nation-building.

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Campaign to cover multiple districts

The ‘Yuvashakti Jagar Yatra’ is expected to cover multiple districts in the coming weeks, with organisers aiming to build a strong youth-driven movement across Maharashtra.

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