Yuva Sena seeks urgent repair of NH-3

Mumbai: The Yuva Sena has sent a letter to union minister of road and highway Nitin Gadkari with an appeal to urgently order repairs of Mumbai-Nashik National Highway (NH3). The highway has been severely damageddue to incessant rains and vehicular traffic.

Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai said that with the Maharashtra Government easing the lockdown and local trains still shut, traffic has remarkably increased on highways.

‘’We would like to draw attention to the sorry state of Mumbai-Nashik National Highway or as called NH 3. The ongoing monsoon has created crater-sized potholes on this highway. You must be aware this highway is an important connection between two metro cities – Mumbai and Nashik. It sees a lot of heavy vehicle movement,’’ said Sardesai.

Furthermore, Sardesai said, it is a toll road with toll being collected while citizens having to bear with poor quality of the highway. He urged Gadkari to order repairs of the highway on an urgent basis and issue orders to stop the collection of tolls till the highway is fully repaired.