Yuriy R. Fedkiw Assumes Charge As New US Consul General In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The United States appointed seasoned diplomat Yuriy R. Fedkiw as the new Consul General in Mumbai, with the diplomat officially assuming office on July 7, 2026, according to a press release issued by the US Consulate General in Mumbai.

Extensive Diplomatic Experience

Before his posting in Mumbai, Fedkiw served in Bern, Switzerland, as the Counselor for Political-Economic Affairs and long-term Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, overseeing relations with Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein.

During his diplomatic career, Fedkiw has held assignments at US embassies in Ukraine, Poland, Iraq, Slovenia and Japan, where he worked on a wide range of issues, including political, economic, commercial, political-military, law enforcement, non-proliferation, science and technology, and development assistance.

In 2021, he helped establish the Afghanistan Affairs Unit in Qatar, where he engaged with the Taliban on matters relating to human rights, humanitarian assistance and security priorities. His previous leadership roles also include serving as Consul General in Lahore, Pakistan, Principal Officer in Fukuoka, Japan, and Consul in Chengdu, China.

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Focus On India-US Ties

Prior to joining the US Foreign Service, Fedkiw worked with a local city government in southwest Japan. He holds two Master of Arts degrees in International Affairs and a Bachelor of Arts degree in East Asian Studies.

In the statement, the US Consulate said Fedkiw looks forward to engaging with regional leaders and stakeholders across western India to advance American economic interests, strengthen critical security partnerships, and deepen bilateral cooperation between India and the United States. The Consulate added that he is also keen to explore India's culture, languages and outdoor destinations during his tenure.

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