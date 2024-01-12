 YouTube Channel Faces FIR In Child Abuse Case Over Indecent Content In Videos
The letter by NCPCR comes in the wake of a video titled 'Lipstick Challenge' being uploaded on YouTube.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
YouTube Channel Faces FIR In Child Abuse Case Over Indecent Content In Videos | File

Maharashtra: The cyber cell of Maharashtra Police has registered an FIR in a case of child abuse against the operator of a YouTube channel and one of its users, on the basis of a letter written to it by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The FIR also names the India representative of YouTube, according to an official.

The letter by NCPCR comes in the wake of a video titled 'Lipstick Challenge' being uploaded on YouTube. It shows a woman and a minor with lipstick, and the former kissing the latter on her lips and then asking the child to kiss her on various parts of her body.

NCPCR Summons YouTube Official Over 'Indecent Content Involving Mothers & Sons'
article-image

YouTube India Head Summoned

The objectionable video was uploaded a month ago but YouTube did not remove the content. The police have registered an FIR under IPC section 509, POCSO Act 15, 19 and IT Act 67(d).

However, no arrest has been made in the case so far. The NCPCR has also summoned YouTube India's head of government affairs and public policy.

