Youth Should Work Extra Hours But They Should Not Be Exploited, Says Uttarakhand Minister About Maharashtra's Increase In Working Hour

Mumbai: The youth should be ready to work a few extra hours but it is important that they are not exploited in remuneration, said Uttarakhand’s minister of skill development and employment Saurabh Bahuguna, referring to Maharashtra’s decision to increase working hours for private sector employees.

The minister was talking at ‘the growth dialogue: gathering resources and opportunities for workforce transformation and humanity’, hosted by Phillips Education and Arthan in Mumbai. He was joined with 40 prominent leaders from government, industry, academia, and the CSR sector for a high-level exchange of perspectives on skilling priorities, partnerships, and policy action.

Bahuguna commended Maharashtra’s decision to allow the increase in daily working hours to 10 hours, saying that the country will develop sooner if the industries work more. “The GenZ and the GenX should also be a part of India’s aspiration of Vikasit Bharat. When our prime minister can work for 17 to 18 hours a day, the young generation can also work a few extra hours. However, they should not be exploited by these extra hours and it should be ensured that they are paid for the extra hours of work,” he said.

Reflecting on the subject ‘can India become a global superpower without skilled manpower or workforce?’ Bahuguna stressed on collective efforts by government and corporates to skill youth. He stated that PM Narendra Modi realised the importance of skilling and set up a separate ministry for skilling. “Youth should understand that government jobs are not the only form of employment as corporations have a huge number of jobs to offer. We are moving with time by promoting startups, supporting foreign language cells and working with top companies,” he said, adding that Uttarakhand government has supported startups working in aerospace, drone technologies and aviation.

According to Phillips Education, the focus on equipping skilled workforce for aerospace, defence, semiconductors, renewables, and Al has never been more crucial, especially with visionary ambitions to become a technological and industrial powerhouse. It estimated a shortage of 15 lakh professionals in defence cybersecurity by 2026, highlighting an urgency of specialised skills in the fields of aerospace and defence.

Rakshit Kejriwal, president of Phillips Education, said, "India today stands at the threshold of a new industrial era in aerospace, defense, semiconductors, renewables, and Al. Each of these sectors are several billion-dollar opportunities, but they demand skill above everything. The world's youngest workforce can either remain a number or be a gamechanger. We urgently need a national skilling coalition with government, industry, academia, and CSR working together. If Infrastructure builds nations, skills build civilisations."

Satyam Vyas, founder and CEO of Arthan, said, “As the world navigates transitions in climate, technology, and demographics, investing in people becomes our strongest lever for inclusive and sustainable growth. Through collaborative platforms like this, we aim to bring together stakeholders to ensure that young people, women, and underserved communities are not only part of the workforce but are leading it.”