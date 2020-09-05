Youth killed, friend hurt by men during theft at Chembur

A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death by two men who entered the house forcibly in Chembur early on Friday. The accused were armed with a sword, which they stabbed the youth, Utkarsh Dhumal, and seriously injured his friend. The unidentified accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and arms possession charges.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2am on Friday, when two accused barged in Dhumal's house forcefully and threatened the youth along with his friend at knife point. The accused then stole mobile phones and Dhumal's motorcycle, moreover during the fight one of the accused also stabbed the youth with a sword and assaulted his friend.

Soon after this assault, the accused duo fled the spot, leaving Dhumal bleeding and his friend on the floor. The 21-year-old's friend rushed him to the civic run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Dhumal's friend approached Chembur Police and lodged a complaint against the accused who assaulted and stabbed the youth, while decamping with valuables worth ₹ 3 lakh.