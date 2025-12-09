 Young, Working, And Unaware: Doctors Save 40-Year-Old Man From Major Heart Attack After Detecting Multiple Blockages Just In Time At Mira Road's Wockhardt Hospitals
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiYoung, Working, And Unaware: Doctors Save 40-Year-Old Man From Major Heart Attack After Detecting Multiple Blockages Just In Time At Mira Road's Wockhardt Hospitals

Young, Working, And Unaware: Doctors Save 40-Year-Old Man From Major Heart Attack After Detecting Multiple Blockages Just In Time At Mira Road's Wockhardt Hospitals

A 40-year-old man from Mumbai narrowly escaped a major cardiac event after being rushed to the Emergency Department of Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, with chest pain, breathlessness, and profuse sweating — all classic signs of a potential heart emergency.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road performs complex angioplasty saving a 40-year-old Mumbai man from a life-threatening heart condition | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 09: A 40-year-old man from Mumbai narrowly escaped a major cardiac event after being rushed to the Emergency Department of Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, with chest pain, breathlessness, and profuse sweating — all classic signs of a potential heart emergency.

ECG Shows Alarming Signs

Doctors immediately suspected a cardiac issue. An ECG done upon his arrival showed significant abnormalities indicating possible heart damage. The emergency team quickly stabilised him and initiated further evaluation.

Severe Diabetes & High Cholesterol Detected

FPJ Shorts
Thane Tragedy: Biker Dies After Tripping Over Manhole, Run Over By Speeding Truck Near Kalwa Hospital
Thane Tragedy: Biker Dies After Tripping Over Manhole, Run Over By Speeding Truck Near Kalwa Hospital
'Kisi Ko Bully Nahi Karna Chaiye...': Prayag More REACTS To Brother Pranit More Being Shamed For His Looks On Bigg Boss 19 – EXCLUSIVE
'Kisi Ko Bully Nahi Karna Chaiye...': Prayag More REACTS To Brother Pranit More Being Shamed For His Looks On Bigg Boss 19 – EXCLUSIVE
'FOUR & OUT': Shubman Gill Fails On Return From Injury, Falls Cheaply In IND Vs SA 1st T20I
'FOUR & OUT': Shubman Gill Fails On Return From Injury, Falls Cheaply In IND Vs SA 1st T20I
Mumbai News: St George Hospital To Begin Liver OPD Next Week; Transplant Services Expected In 2026
Mumbai News: St George Hospital To Begin Liver OPD Next Week; Transplant Services Expected In 2026

Interventional cardiologist Dr Ashish Mishra examined the patient and discovered two alarming underlying conditions. The man’s long-standing blood sugar levels were severely uncontrolled, reflected in an HbA1c reading above 14%, while his LDL cholesterol exceeded 160 mg/dL, far beyond the safe range. These chronic conditions had been silently damaging his heart arteries for years.

Multiple Heart Blockages Found

A coronary angiography revealed critical blockages in multiple major heart vessels, including the LAD, Ramus, circumflex, and the right coronary artery. Experts say such widespread arterial narrowing can be fatal if not detected early. Fortunately, the patient’s heart function (EF 60%) remained normal, giving doctors a window to intervene effectively.

Complex Angioplasty Saves Patient

Given the severity, Dr Mishra performed a complex angioplasty, placing multiple stents to restore proper blood flow to the heart. The procedure was successful, and the patient responded well to treatment. He was later discharged with strict instructions on medication, diet control, regular exercise, and routine follow-ups.

Doctors Warn Against Ignoring Lifestyle Health

Highlighting the growing concern of early-onset heart disease, Dr Mishra said, “Heart disease is no longer limited to older people. When sugar and cholesterol stay uncontrolled for years, the damage begins silently. This patient had no warning signs until it was almost too late. A simple annual health check-up could have prevented this.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect...
article-image

Early Check-ups Key to Prevention

This case stands as a stark reminder that uncontrolled diabetes and cholesterol can lead to dangerous heart blockages much earlier than expected. Doctors emphasise that regular health check-ups and lifestyle discipline are the strongest defence against such silent but life-threatening conditions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Tragedy: Biker Dies After Tripping Over Manhole, Run Over By Speeding Truck Near Kalwa...

Thane Tragedy: Biker Dies After Tripping Over Manhole, Run Over By Speeding Truck Near Kalwa...

Mumbai News: St George Hospital To Begin Liver OPD Next Week; Transplant Services Expected In 2026

Mumbai News: St George Hospital To Begin Liver OPD Next Week; Transplant Services Expected In 2026

Mumbai News: Juhu Residents Threaten To Boycott BMC Polls Over Stalled Redevelopment As Defence Rule...

Mumbai News: Juhu Residents Threaten To Boycott BMC Polls Over Stalled Redevelopment As Defence Rule...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: SEC Extends Voter List Deadlines For 29 Municipal...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: SEC Extends Voter List Deadlines For 29 Municipal...

Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 To Bring Over 200 Students Together; R Praggnanandhaa To...

Dharavi Schools Chess Championship 2025 To Bring Over 200 Students Together; R Praggnanandhaa To...