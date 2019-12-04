Young turks in Sena-NCP-Cong alliance take leaf out of BJP books, demand; New MVA MLAs elders rested

Newly elected legislators who are making a strong pitch for their induction are strongly opposed to ministerial berth to members of the legislative council.

Further, a large number of first-time elected young legislators want their parties to make old guards ''margdarshaks'', on BJP lines, instead of making them ministers again.

Aspirants are aware of the shortage in berths and the fact that parties will have to maintain regional balance. Congress and NCP will also have to give ministerial berth to their allies.

Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, who were in Fadnavis ministry, have been retained in the new cabinet. However, ex-minister Diwakar Raote and Anil Parab, who are members of legislative council, are quite keen to join the ministry.

Further, ex-ministers Gulabrao Patil from Jalgaon district, Dada Bhuse from Nashik district, Ravindra Waikar from Mumbai are expecting another term.