Young Man Killed In Alleged Attack Over Old Rivalry In Deonar, Five Of Eight Suspects Detained | Representational Image

Mumbai: A young man was allegedly brutally murdered over an old rivalry in Mumbai's Deonar area on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Rehan Shaikh.

Previous Dispute Led To Police Case In Mankhurd

According to police, Rehan had an ongoing dispute with a group of individuals, following which a case had earlier been registered at Mankhurd Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act.

On November 5, 2026, at around 8.20 pm, several people gathered near Balasaheb Thackeray Garden at Deonar Circle. Allegedly, over the previous rivalry, the accused attacked Rehan with sharp weapons, iron rods and wooden sticks, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. According to preliminary information, a total of eight persons are suspected to have been involved in the murder. Of these, five have been detained by the police.

The Deonar Police are conducting further investigations to establish the exact sequence of events and identify the roles of all those involved.

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