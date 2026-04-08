“You Have Seen Only Half the Design”: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Defends Controversial Mira-Bhayandar Flyover | File photo

Mumbai: When asked about the controversial Mira-Bhayandar 2-to-4 lane bridge project by the media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the criticism stemmed from an incomplete understanding, as the public has only seen a partially constructed structure.

Fadnavis acknowledged that the bridge is being built in a highly congested area where space constraints pose significant challenges. He noted that such infrastructure cannot always follow conventional designs due to limitations on the ground.

He said that when the bridge was half built, images of it were widely circulated, leading to sharp criticism. The backlash, he added, was so intense that officials even considered demolishing the structure.

Drawing a comparison, Fadnavis referred to a similar bridge constructed at Mohammed Ali Road, stating that such designs are not typically built around residential areas, but were necessitated due to the specific conditions at the site.

He further said that he spoke to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and emphasised that what is currently visible does not reflect the final outcome.

“You have just seen half of the design,” he said, adding that while the bridge may not appear very wide due to space constraints, the final structure will be properly arranged and will not look accident-prone as it does now.

Reassuring the public, Fadnavis maintained that the design has been planned keeping the situation in mind.

The Mira-Bhayandar flyover controversy started in January when a video of the flyover, which connects Mira Road to Bhayandar, went viral. The footage clearly shows that the bridge begins with a grand four-lane width. However, upon reaching the middle of the flyover, the road suddenly narrows, tapering down to just two lanes at the other end. Citizens and netizens expressed disbelief over the flyover’s peculiar design and raised serious questions about administrative planning.

Typically, flyovers are built to ensure the smooth and rapid flow of traffic. However, this specific design has created a bottleneck situation. When vehicles travelling at high speeds from the four-lane section suddenly merge into the narrow two-lane stretch, it leads to long traffic snarls and increases the risk of accidents.

The MMRDA later took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide a detailed clarification, rejecting the claims that the transition from the four lane to the two lane was a design flaw. In it, the MMRDA stated that the design was planned in line with available road space and future connectivity requirements.

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