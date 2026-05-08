‘You Give Money To Ladki Bahin Scheme...': Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over Alleged Neglect Of Child Welfare

Bombay High Court | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court sharply criticised the Government of Maharashtra over alleged neglect of child welfare and protection, questioning the state’s priorities while hearing a petition related to funding for a children’s home in Latur.

During the hearing, the court expressed strong displeasure over what it described as inadequate financial support for vulnerable children despite the government spending heavily on welfare schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Court Questions State Over Children's Protection

“You are giving money under the Ladki Bahin scheme, but what about the protection of children?” the court remarked while pulling up the state administration, as reported by NDTV Marathi. The observations came while hearing a petition filed by employees of a children’s home in Latur seeking adequate grants and proper salaries as mandated under law.

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According to the petition, the state currently provides only Rs 2,000 per child as assistance to such institutions. Of this amount, Rs 1,500 is allocated for child care and maintenance, while Rs 500 is meant for administrative expenses.

The High Court questioned how such a small amount could be sufficient for ensuring proper care, safety, nutrition and welfare of children living in shelter homes. The bench reportedly termed the assistance 'grossly inadequate' and criticised the government for failing to fulfil its constitutional obligations.

The court observed that child protection and welfare are among the state’s highest constitutional responsibilities and warned against framing policies driven only by electoral considerations while ignoring children who 'have no voice.'

The judges further stressed that the principle of equality under the Constitution must not be forgotten while distributing public funds and implementing welfare schemes. The court also warned that continued neglect of child welfare infrastructure could have serious long-term social consequences and described the situation as a failure of governance.

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