'Stop Welfare Schemes If No Funds For Pensions': Bombay HC Slams State Government

Bombay High Court questions state over delayed pension payments and spending priorities | File Photo

Mumbai, April 10: The Bombay High Court has come down heavily on the state government over delays in paying pensions and benefits to retired teachers and non-teaching staff, stating that if there are no funds to meet these obligations under the Seventh Pay Commission, then welfare schemes should be reconsidered.

Court questions government’s financial priorities

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri made the remark while hearing a petition filed by a retired employee of the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, who has not received her pension and dues as per the revised pay commission.

BMC’s advocate argued that it was unable to release payments due to a lack of funds from the state government.

Questioning this stand, the court pointed out that the government was spending thousands of crores on schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, and asked why similar funds could not be allocated to pay retired employees. It observed that if the government cannot meet its financial obligations, such schemes should be stopped.

Pensions termed a legal right

The bench also expressed concern over the apparent disparity in financial priorities, noting that senior officials continue to receive their salaries and benefits on time, while retired staff are left waiting. Calling pensions a legal right, the court said employees cannot be deprived of their dues under any circumstances.

Court suggests alternative measures

In strong remarks, the court suggested that if funds are scarce, the corporation should consider selling assets such as office furniture or even official vehicles used by top officers, rather than delaying pension payments.

HC seeks explanation from authorities

The issue gains significance against the backdrop of large-scale spending under the scheme, which reportedly covered over 2.4 crore women with a monthly benefit of Rs 1,500, placing a heavy burden on the state exchequer.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bombay HC Clears Redevelopment Of Lincoln House, Dismisses PIL Citing Lack Of Bona Fides

Taking note of the delay, the high court has directed the Additional Commissioner to file an affidavit explaining the reasons and outlining steps to resolve the issue, stressing the need for financial accountability and timely disbursal of dues.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/