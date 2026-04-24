‘You Earn Here, Learn Marathi': MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande Slams Auto-Taxi Drivers Opposing Language Rule |

The Maharashtra government’s decision to make Marathi mandatory for rickshaw and taxi drivers has sparked an intense political storm, with strong reactions taking centre stage. While the rule will come into force from May 1, it is the sharp response from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena that has amplified the debate.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Marathi being compulsory for rickshaw and cab drivers, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande says, "No union can hold Mumbai at ransom, saying that we will not speak Marathi. Then they will have to go to their own native places and do their business there. You… pic.twitter.com/STFoNUsw35 — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2026

‘Teach Them a Lesson’, Says MNS Leader

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande launched a scathing attack on those opposing the move and drivers threatening a strike. He questioned how licences were issued to individuals who do not know the local language and demanded action against officials responsible.

He said those claiming that Mumbai cannot function without them should be “taught a lesson”, adding that merely knowing a few words is not enough. According to him, anyone earning a living in Maharashtra must know Marathi fully.

Sharp Words Against Political Rivals

Deshpande also targeted Sanjay Nirupam, who has opposed the compulsory clause, accusing him of misleading people. He further criticised BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha, calling him anti Marathi and questioning his stance on regional identity.

His remarks also touched on broader issues, including alleged political tactics and demands to honour historical figures like Anandibai Joshi.

Strike Threat Adds Pressure

Amid the escalating rhetoric, nearly 15 lakh rickshaw drivers have warned of a strike from May 4, protesting the rule and the threat of licence cancellation for those unable to read or write Marathi.

Language Debate Deepens

As tempers rise, the issue has moved beyond policy into a larger debate around identity, inclusion, and livelihood. With political leaders trading sharp remarks and transport unions preparing for action, Mumbai faces a tense few days ahead.