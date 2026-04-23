Mira-Bhayandar: MNS Activists Protest Against Gunratna Sadavarte Over Opposition To Mandatory Marathi Rule For Auto-Rickshaw And Taxi Drivers

Tensions flare in Mira-Bhayandar as MNS workers clash with Sadavarte over Marathi mandate | Instagram

Mira-Bhayandar, April 23: A fierce political row has erupted in Maharashtra over the state government's decision to make the Marathi language mandatory for rickshaw and taxi drivers.

The situation escalated today in Mira-Bhayandar, where activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a massive protest against Adv. Gunratna Sadavarte for his vocal opposition to the move.

The tension comes just days before the May 1 (Maharashtra Day) deadline set by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik for drivers to demonstrate proficiency in reading and writing the local language.

Street face-off in Mira-Bhayandar

The conflict reached a boiling point when Sadavarte visited Mira-Bhayandar to meet local leader Narendra Mehta.

Sadavarte, who has emerged as the leading legal voice for non-Marathi-speaking drivers, reiterated his stance that language compulsion is "illegal and unconstitutional."

Upon hearing of his arrival, MNS workers swarmed the location, raising slogans against Sadavarte. They accused him of "insulting the Marathi language" and the culture of the state.

Reports indicate a tense standoff on the streets, with police forced to intervene to prevent a physical altercation and escort Sadavarte safely from the scene.

Mandate and enforcement measures

The state’s Motor Transport Department is preparing for a massive inspection drive starting May 1.

Drivers must be able to read and write Marathi to hold a valid permit. Those who fail the assessment risk having their licences cancelled.

Strike threat and political divide

In response, several driver unions have called for a state-wide strike starting May. Union leaders claim that nearly 14 to 15 lakh rickshaw drivers across Maharashtra, including 5 lakh in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, could participate, potentially paralysing local transport.

The issue has divided the political landscape along linguistic and regional lines.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik has stood firm, stating that anyone earning a livelihood in Maharashtra must respect and know the local language to communicate effectively with passengers.

Political reactions intensify

MNS and both Shiv Senas: All three factions (MNS and both wings of the Shiv Sena) have traditionally supported the "Bhumiputra" agenda and are backing the language mandate.

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Gunratna Sadavarte maintains that this is "linguistic bullying" and has threatened to take the matter to the streets and the courts to protect the "hardworking labourers" from administrative harassment.

With the May 1 deadline approaching and a major strike looming on May 4, the linguistic debate in Maharashtra is set to intensify, posing a significant law-and-order challenge for the administration.

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