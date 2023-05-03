‘You don’t want a new president?’: Ajit Pawar asks sentimental party workers after Sharad Pawar's resignation |

Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar tried to calm down party workers at the YB Chavan Centre on Tuesday after his uncle, Sharad Pawar, suddenly announced his resignation from the post of party president.

When the cadre urged “Ajit dada” to appeal to his uncle to reconsider his decision, Ajit Pawar was straightforward. “You can appeal if you want, but with me and Supriya [Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter]. Is he [Sharad Pawar] going to listen to us?” he said.

Ajit Pawar told the party workers not to get emotional. “This is not the time to cry. I just spoke to Kaki [Pratibha Pawar, wife of Sharad Pawar]. She told me that he will not change his decision. Ultimately, the new president will work under guidance of Sharad Pawar. The party will work under him and him only,” he said.

“This was coming,” Ajit Pawar said.

“He talked about changing leadership in the past but we had no clue that he was talking about himself. We all flourished under Pawar saheb. but this was to happen someday. Pawar saheb has taken the decision. Things will go according to his wishes,” he said.

Ajit Pawar shuts party worker giving slogans

When a party worker took the microphone and raised slogans in favour of Sharad Pawar continuing as NCP chief, an irate Ajit Pawar took the microphone out of his hands and told him to keep quiet.

He said that some decisions are necessary if the party has to keep up with the times. “If we get a new president, saheb will teach him the nuances of the politics,” Ajit Pawar said. “Why? You don't want a new president?”