Mumbai: Nephew Ajit Pawar says NCP chief Sharad Pawar has 'agreed to reconsider his resignation, need 2-3 days'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar | File

Sharad Pawar has agreed to reconsider his resignation and will take two to three days to rethink his decision of stepping down as NCP chief, said NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday while interacting with protesting party workers.

"I took my decision but because of all of you, I will rethink on my decision. But I need two to three days and I will give it a thought only if the workers go back to their house. Some people have been resigning from party posts too, these resignations should stop," Ajit Pawar quoted his uncle as saying.

Soon after Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as NCP chief, party leaders and workers started demanding that he must withdraw his resignation. They sat on protest asking Pawar senior to cancel the decision to step back as party head.

Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule held talks with protesting party workers and even called Sharad Pawar over the phone in an attempt to convince sulking party workers.