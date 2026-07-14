'You Don't Know Who I Am, Go Ask Around In Kurla': 21-Yr-Old Man Brutally Thrashed Over Parking Dispute, Local Area Gripped By Terror | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mira-Bhayandar: ​In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth and his mother were brutally and life-threateningly assaulted by four individuals over a minor parking dispute under the jurisdiction of the Kashimira Police Station in Mira-Bhayandar. Following the incident, the Kashimira Police registered a case against four people under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and have initiated further investigation.

A minor parking dispute turned violent in the Patel Complex area under the jurisdiction of the Kashimira Police Station. A shocking incident has come to light where a 21-year-old youth and his mother were targeted in a life-threatening attack by four individuals. The Kashimira Police have registered a case against four accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and are conducting further probe.

​According to the police, the complainant, Mohammad Shafat Shahbaz Usmani (21), returned to his residential society on July 11 at around 3 PM on a Burgman scooter with his friend. While he was parking the scooter, Sultan Nasir Khan, a resident of the opposite Mevish Tower, picked a fight, saying, "Don't park your vehicle here, this space is ours." During the argument, Sultan slapped Shafat, while an unidentified youth accompanying Sultan pushed Shafat to the ground. The complaint states that the two then kicked, punched, and brutally thrashed him. During the assault, Sultan allegedly created terror by threatening him, saying, "You don't know who I am... go ask around in Kurla. I will dig up your entire history."

​Upon hearing Shafat’s screams, his mother, Shabnam Usmani, rushed to the spot to save her son. However, Sultan's father, Nasir Khan, and brother, Altamash Khan, also arrived at the scene. According to the complaint, all four accused began abusing and beating the mother-son duo. Sultan allegedly pushed Shabnam Usmani hard by her chest, causing her to fall. The complaint notes that she sustained a severe injury to her ear, resulting in bleeding and temporary hearing difficulties. The injured were initially taken to a government hospital and were later shifted to a private hospital in Kashimira for further treatment, where they are currently undergoing medical care.

​Based on the complaint filed by Mohammad Shafat Usmani, the Kashimira Police have registered a case against Sultan Nasir Khan, Nasir Khan, Altamash Khan, and one unidentified accomplice under Sections 74, 115(2), 351(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

​Meanwhile, local residents have alleged that Sultan Khan has been spreading terror in the locality. Incidents of him bringing in youths from outside to threaten, abuse, and pick fights with residents have reportedly become frequent. This has created an atmosphere of fear among the local residents, who are now demanding strict action against the accused.

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