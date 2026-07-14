AC Bus Catches Fire At Depot In Navi Mumbai's Turbhe; No Casualties Reported | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Thane: An electric air-conditioned civic bus was gutted after a fire broke out in its battery unit at a depot in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 8.30 pm on Monday in the bus at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport depot in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav told PTI.

Emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and battled the blaze for about an hour before bringing it under control, he said.

The bus had been parked at the depot after a breakdown. "A sudden fire broke out in the battery unit located in the rear cabin of the bus due to a technical fault," the official said.

Firefighters later doused the flames. The bus was gutted. Its damaged battery unit was removed and handed over to the depot manager, he said.

Several other buses were parked at the depot at the time of the incident. The affected bus had been kept in an isolated area because it was out of service, preventing the fire from spreading to other vehicles, he said.

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