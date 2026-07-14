Mumbai's Water Stock Holds Steady At Nearly 50%; Lake Levels Dip Marginally Despite No Fresh Rain

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes r | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's drinking water reserves remained almost unchanged on Tuesday, with the stock in the seven lakes supplying the city standing at 49.92 per cent of total live storage capacity, according to the latest data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Hydraulic Engineer's Department.

As per the reservoir report recorded at 6 am on July 14, the seven lakes collectively hold 7,22,538 million litres of usable water. This marks a marginal decline of 0.01 percentage points from 49.93 per cent recorded on Monday, with the city's water reserves decreasing by 111 million litres over the last 24 hours.

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The slight dip comes as no rainfall was recorded in most of the catchment areas supplying Mumbai during the period. Despite the absence of fresh rain, the city's water stock continues to remain close to the halfway mark, providing a comfortable buffer after the intense monsoon showers witnessed earlier this month.

Among the reservoirs, Vihar Lake continues to remain at 100 per cent live storage, while Tulsi Lake stands at 98.84 per cent. Middle Vaitarna has reached 93.09 per cent, Modak Sagar is at 79.36 per cent, Tansa at 78.23 per cent, Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest source of drinking water, holds 44.80 per cent, and Upper Vaitarna stands at 28.38 per cent of its live storage capacity. The report also notes that Vihar Lake began overflowing on July 7 at 9 pm, followed by Tulsi Lake at 11:43 pm the same day after heavy rainfall in their catchment areas.

Mumbai had witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall during the first week of July, majorly improving reservoir levels after an initially delayed monsoon. Although rainfall activity has reduced over the past few days, the substantial inflows received earlier have helped the city's water reserves remain healthy.

With nearly half of the total live storage capacity now available, the latest reservoir levels have eased immediate concerns over Mumbai's water supply, even as authorities continue to closely monitor monsoon activity and inflows into the city's seven lakes.

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