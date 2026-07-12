Yog Vidya Dham Sets World Record By Giving Foot Massages To 3,264 Warkaris In A Single Day |

Mumbai: A yoga organisation has earned recognition from the World Records Book of India (WRBI) after setting a world record for providing foot massages to the highest number of Warkari pilgrims in a single day during the annual Pune–Pandharpur Wari.

3,264 Pilgrims Receive Foot Massage At Dive Ghat

Yog Vidya Dham, Pimpri Chinchwad, under the leadership of Pramod Mukund Niphadkar, was recognised for the record titled "Most Pilgrims (Warkaris) Receiving Foot Massage in a Single Day" following a large-scale humanitarian initiative organised on July 11 at Zhendewadi, atop the demanding Dive Ghat section of the pilgrimage route.

A team of around 153 yoga instructors and massage therapists voluntarily provided foot massage therapy to 3,264 Warkaris between 9.15 am and 5.15 pm, offering relief to pilgrims who had just completed the arduous 35-kilometre Pune–Saswad stretch, regarded as one of the longest and most physically taxing legs of the approximately 325-kilometre pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Organisation Has Served Warkaris For Over A Decade

Niphadkar said that his organisation offers Industrial Technical Institute-approved courses in acupuncture and massage. "We have seen what the Warkaris have to endure when they walk nearly 350 km, especially when they have to climb the steep ghats. We have served thousands of Warkaris over the last 12 years - except during the covid years - by providing them relief with massage and acupuncture. Somebody suggested that we should apply for a world record," said Niphadkar.

According to the organisers, the record attempt was independently documented and verified in accordance with WRBI standards through beneficiary records, volunteer documentation, photographs, video recordings, supporting documents and independent witnesses before being officially recognised.

Initiative Promoted Spirit Of Service During Wari

The initiative, organised in association with the Sanjeevani Social Foundation, aimed to provide physical comfort to thousands of devotees while promoting the values of compassion, voluntary service and community participation that have long been associated with the centuries-old Wari tradition.

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Sushma Narvekar, Founder and Chief Editor of the World Records Book of India, said the achievement reflected the true spirit of humanitarian service.

"A world record is not measured only by numbers—it is measured by its positive impact on humanity. Yog Vidya Dham has transformed service into an inspiring example of leadership, compassion and social responsibility. This achievement demonstrates that true greatness is achieved by serving others with dedication, discipline and humility," she said.

The World Records Book of India congratulated Niphadkar, the volunteers, supporters and thousands of Warkaris who participated in the initiative, describing it as a remarkable blend of public service and Maharashtra's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

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