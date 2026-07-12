ISKCON Defends Flexible Rath Yatra Dates Amid Dispute With Puri Temple Over Festival Traditions

Lord Jagannath Annual Rath yatra festival held, in Puri | ANI

Mumbai: The controversy over the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)'s practice of conducting Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra on dates different from those observed at the Puri temple remained unresolved after the organisation defended its position, asserting that its celebrations are fully sanctioned by Hindu scriptures and reflect the true spiritual purpose of the festival.

Puri Gajapati Urges Alignment With Temple Tradition

The clarification comes days after Puri's Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb urged ISKCON to align overseas observances of Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra with the sacred tithis prescribed by the Jagannath temple tradition.

In his response to the Gajapati's July 4 letter, ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC) chairman Madhusevita Dasa declined to revisit the organisation's policy. "There is no more to add, and therefore we respectfully bow out of this discussion once and for all," he wrote, ruling out any reconsideration of ISKCON's decision to hold overseas Rath Yatras on dates determined by local practical considerations rather than the Puri temple calendar.

Organisation Cites Scriptural Approval For Celebrations

In a statement issued on Saturday, ISKCON said its scholars had held discussions with scholars of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in the presence of the Gajapati Maharaja and established, through references from the Puranas and other scriptures, that its Rath Yatra festivals are fully permitted and conducted in accordance with the shastras.

The Gajapati, who serves as the Adya Sevaka of Lord Jagannath and chairs the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, had requested ISKCON to review its October 19, 2025 resolution permitting flexible festival dates abroad. While acknowledging that the manner of celebrations may vary according to local circumstances, he maintained that the religious calendar governing the festivals is immutable.

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Traditional Rath Yatra Dates Cannot Be Altered: Gajapati

He reiterated that Snana Yatra must be observed on Jyestha Purnima and Rath Yatra on Asadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya, as prescribed by temple tradition. Conducting the festivals on different dates, he said, hurts the sentiments of millions of Jagannath devotees and undermines the sanctity of centuries-old rituals.

ISKCON, however, maintained that the essence of Rath Yatra is to enable Lord Jagannath to bestow His blessings on all devotees without discrimination. It said that for nearly six decades it has spread Jagannath devotion across more than 100 countries and that many devotees who cannot travel to Puri receive a meaningful opportunity to participate through its global festivals.

The organisation added that while it follows the Puri temple calendar in India, overseas celebrations face practical constraints, including administrative permissions, weather conditions and local regulations, making flexibility in scheduling necessary.

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