BNCMC Launches Drive Against Illegal Advertisements, Warns Of Fines And Criminal Action

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation | https://www.bncmc.gov.in/

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has launched a special enforcement drive against illegal advertisements and property defacement across the city, warning that offenders will face criminal prosecution, penalties and recovery of expenses incurred in removing unauthorised displays.

In an official public notice issued by the civic body's Public Relations Department, BNCMC stated that strict action will be taken against individuals, organisations and agencies that display banners, flex boards, posters, hoardings, stickers, wall paintings or any other form of advertisement without prior permission.

Drive To Cover Public And Private Properties

The special drive will cover public roads, footpaths, flyovers, electric poles, trees, retaining walls, government buildings, public properties as well as private properties where advertisements have been displayed in violation of the rules.

The civic administration has appealed to citizens, commercial establishments, advertising agencies, political parties, social organisations, religious bodies and event organisers to obtain prior permission from the municipal corporation before displaying any advertisement.

Violators To Face Action Under Defacement Laws

BNCMC said that under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, displaying advertisements, posters, banners, flexes, paintings or writings on any property without authorisation constitutes a punishable offence. It further clarified that under the provisions relating to advertisement control in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, no advertisement can be displayed without obtaining municipal approval and paying the prescribed fees.

The corporation has warned that all unauthorised advertisements will be removed immediately. Besides the advertisers, legal action may also be initiated against property owners, wherever applicable, printers, advertising agencies, event organisers and any other persons found responsible for violating the law.

BNCMC also made it clear that the entire cost incurred in removing illegal advertisements will be recovered from the violators.

Citizens Asked To Report Illegal Advertisements

Appealing for public cooperation, the civic body urged residents to help keep Bhiwandi clean, aesthetically pleasing and free from visual pollution. Citizens have also been requested to report illegal advertisements or instances of property defacement to their respective ward offices or the concerned municipal department.

The municipal corporation reiterated that anyone intending to display advertisements within its jurisdiction must first obtain the necessary permission and comply with the prescribed regulations to avoid legal action while contributing to the protection of public property and the city's appearance.

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