Yet another BJP birthday bash, this time in Navi Mumbai; Corporator, 10 others held for partying amid lockdown

Navi Mumbai: Yet another BJP lawmaker was caught celebrating his birthday on Friday night, in Navi Mumbai, just like his party colleague and Karnataka MLA Masale Jayaram was, in Tumakuru on the same day. Panvel City Police booked 11 persons, including a BJP corporator of the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), for a birthday party at his residence on Friday night. They were booked for violating section 144, currently in effect because of the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. There is a ban on the assembly of five or more persons and organising a party or a function.

Police said an FIR was registered against them and they were brought to the police station on Friday night but later released. They were booked under sections 188, 269, 270, 290 of IPC for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and malignant act to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. In addition, they were also charged with sections 2,3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and section 77 of the Maharashtra Prohibition act 1949.According to police, a party had been organised for Ajay Bahira, 40, a BJP corporator from Ward No. 20 of the PMCM had organised at his house in Takka Village in Panvel. However, an alert resident informed the police control room. Ajay Landge, senior police inspector from Panvel City police station said that a team was sent to investigate and found that a celebration was in progress. “None of them had worn masks, which is mandatory and there was an assembly of more than five persons,” said Landge. Apart from Bahira, his family and supporters were also in attendance.The corporator’s younger brother, Shriyesh Bahiram, 35, was reportedly the one who had organised the party. Sources claimed that liquor bottles were also found at the venue.Meanwhile, Kalamboli Police booked 35 persons, including four women after they were caught being out for a morning walk. They have been booked for violating section 188. In punishment, they were made to stand for a while, for violating the order, and later released.