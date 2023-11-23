Yes Bank Loan Scam: Medical Board Recommends Continuous Hospitalisation For Pune-Based Builder Avinash Bhosle Due To Life-Threatening Illness

Avinash Bhosale | File Photo

The medical board constituted for examination of Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale, who was arrested in the Yes Bank loan scam case, has said that the builder has been suffering from life-threatening illness and needs continuous hospitalisation.

The special judge of the PMLA court MG Deshpande accepted the report of the medical board and asked the experts to take appropriate action depending on the health and urgency of Bhosale’s health, observing, “the court is not an expert to substitute its opinion if it is contrary to the opinion and advise given by the medical board constituted of experts as requested by the CBI. Apart from this, it has to be noted that in Arthur Road jail, there are three doctors who work in shifts. There are no facilities for attending to health issues urgently. Whatever is proposed by the medical board cannot be made available inside the jail including, close monitoring under the doctors' supervision”.

Board says Bhosale's illness is life-threatening

The board has also opined that the illness of the accused is life-threatening. The court hearing the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), said the Yes Bank had constituted a medical board on the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over his long hospitalisation.

The CBI raised two preliminary questions – whether the prolonged hospitalisation of Bhosale is justified and whether his medical ailments can be treated while he remains in jail and visits the hospital for checkups.

The board after examining his conditions and reports thereof said that since the patient had Pyrexia of unknown origin (on and off fever), frequent syncopal attacks under evaluation (sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure), hematuria (blood traces in urine) under evaluation and Knee osteoarthritis, patient was continuously requiring medications, monitoring and evaluation under the doctors' supervision. Thus, the board said his prolonged hospitalisation was justified.

What is the Yes Bank scam?

According to the CBI, between April and June 2018, Yes Bank invested around Rs 4,727 crore in short-term non-convertible debentures and Masala Bonds of DHFL. The bank had also sanctioned a term loan of Rs750 crore to a DHFL group firm.

In return, the then Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor received a kickback of Rs 600 crore from DHFL in the form of a loan to his family firm, Do It Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited, the CBI had said, adding that Bhosale group companies had received Rs 569.22 crore from DHFL, including funds routed through Radius Group of builder Sanjay Chhabria.