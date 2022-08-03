e-Paper Get App

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash Bhosale's assets worth Rs 251 crore, Rs 164 crore respectively

ED has issued two provisional attachment orders attaching assets worth Rs 251 Crore of Sanjay Chhabria and assets worth Rs 164 crore of Avinash Bhosale

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached builder Sanjay Chhabria, Managing Director of the Radius Group assets worth Rs 251 crore, and assets worth 164 crore of Avinash Bhosale in Yes Bank- DHFL fraud case.

ED has issued two provisional attachment orders dated 02/08/2022 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attaching assets worth Rs 251 Crore of Sanjay Chhabria and assets worth Rs 164 crore of Avinash Bhosale, (total asset worth of Rs.415 crore) in Yes Bank- DHFL fraud case.

The attached assets of Sanjay Chhabria are in the form of a land parcel located in Santacruz, Mumbai worth Rs 116.5 crore, 25% Equity Shares of Chhabria’s company held in land parcel, located at Bengaluru worth Rs. 115 Crore, a flat located at Santacruz, Mumbai worth Rs. 3 crore, profit receivable from Hotel belonging to Chhabria located at Delhi Airport worth Rs 13.67 crore and Three high End Luxury Cars of Sanjay Chhabria worth Rs. 3.10 crore.

Further attached assets of Avinash Bhosale are in the form of Duplex Flat belonging to Bhosale, located in Mumbai worth Rs. 102.8 crore, one land parcel located at Pune worth Rs 14.65 crore, one more land parcel located at Pune worth Rs 29.24 crore, a land parcel located at Nagpur worth Rs. 15.52 crore and another portion of land located at Nagpur to the extent of Rs. 1.45 crore.

