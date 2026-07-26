Yellow Alert Issued For Mumbai, Thane As Moderate Rains Expected Over Next Three Days | AI

Mumbai: An yellow alert has been sounded for Mumbai and Thane for Monday for heavy rainfall, and thereafter moderate rains are expected to continue for the next three days. On Sunday, the region witnessed light to moderate rainspells.

Weather department forecasts isolated heavy rain

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with moderate rainfall in city and suburbs. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 Kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C respectively.

Mumbai records over 1,883 mm rainfall

So far this monsoon, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory has recorded a total rainfall of 1883.9 mm, which is 81.24% of the average annual. This is more 26% than the total rainfall recieved on the same day last year.

Read Also Five Tourists Swept Away In Flash Flood At Hanuman Waterfall In Thane's Shahapur

While the Colaba observatory so far has has recorded total rainfall of 1590.3 mm, which is 75.91% of the average annual. This is 31% more than the rainfall recieved on the same day last year.

Meanwhile, the adequate rainfall at the catchment areas has satisfactorily increased the lake levels to 86.18%. As of Sunday morning, the usable water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai was 12.47 lakh million litres. The total capacity of the seven reservoirs is 14.47 lakh million litres.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/