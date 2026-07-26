Five Tourists Swept Away In Flash Flood At Hanuman Waterfall In Thane's Shahapur |

Thane: A major tragedy unfolded at the popular Hanuman Waterfall in the Dolkhamb area of Shahapur taluka Thane district on Sunday afternoon after an intense cloudburst-like spell of rain caused a sudden rise in the water level, sweeping away five tourists.

Heavy rain triggers flash flood at tourist spot

According to officials, nearly 300 to 400 tourists from Murbad, Kalyan, Shahapur, Bhiwandi and nearby areas had gathered at Chondhe and Hanuman Waterfalls to enjoy the weekend. Several visitors were near the waterfall behind the Hanuman Temple when heavy rainfall lashed the hilly catchment area, triggering a flash flood. Within minutes, the forceful current engulfed five tourists, creating panic at the spot.

Three tourists rescued, two swept away

Rescue teams, assisted by local residents and trained lifeguards, managed to save Prasad Ramesh Ingle, Nitesh Lahu Patil and Ajay Krishna Mirkute from the raging waters.

However, Akash Mahendra Deshmukh and Dinesh Mendalkar were swept away by the powerful current. During the search operation, rescue personnel recovered the body of Akash Mahendra Deshmukh some distance downstream. Dinesh Mendalkar remained missing till late Sunday evening, with search operations continuing despite adverse weather conditions.

Rescue operations face weather challenges

Soon after receiving information about the incident, officials from the Revenue Department, Shahapur Police, and local disaster response teams rushed to the site. A large-scale search operation was launched along the river stretch and adjoining areas. However, continuous rainfall, poor visibility and the strong flow of water posed significant challenges to the rescue efforts.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the Shahapur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination, while police initiated the necessary legal formalities. Efforts to trace the missing tourist were underway till the filing of this report.

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Authorities issue monsoon safety warning

The incident once again highlights the dangers posed by sudden flash floods during the monsoon season in Maharashtra's hill regions. Waterfalls across Thane district witness a heavy influx of visitors every weekend despite repeated warnings from the authorities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued alerts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over Thane and adjoining districts. Authorities have repeatedly advised people to avoid visiting waterfalls, rivers and other high-risk tourist spots during periods of intense rainfall, as water levels can rise dramatically within minutes due to heavy rain in upstream catchment areas.

Following Sunday's tragedy, the administration renewed its appeal to tourists to strictly follow safety advisories and refrain from entering or venturing close to waterfalls during the monsoon, warning that ignoring official warnings could prove fatal. Rescue teams are expected to resume an intensified search for the missing tourist if weather conditions permit.

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