Year-Ender 2025: Mumbai Hosts Major Religious & Policy Milestones

Bhikha Behram Well At Churchgate | Photo Credit: Manoj Ramakrishnan

January 25

Bishop John Rodrigues took office as the head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bombay, one of the largest in the country, which has nearly five lakh members. He took charge of the archdiocese from Oswald Cardinal Gracias.

March 21.

The heritage-listed Bhikha Behram Well at Churchgate, one of the oldest structures in the city, celebrated its 300th anniversary in March 2025. The well, built in CE 1725 and named after the merchant who built it, is used by Parsis for religious rituals. The city's Parsis gathered at Albless Baug, Charni Road, to celebrate the tri-centennial

April 8:

Parliament clears the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The law amended the Waqf Act of 1995, which governs the management of Muslim religious properties in India. The government said that the amendment will digitise and streamline the management of trusts and. Muslim groups opposed to the law have filed petitions in the Supreme Court, claiming that it violates the Constitution. The apex court stayed certain aspects of the new law, but declined to stop its implementation.

December 19-20

The World Hindu Economic Forum Summit that was held in the city, brought industry leaders, global investors, policymakers, Union ministers and chief ministers. The theme of this year’s summit was 'Innovation, Self-Reliance and Prosperity', focusing on strategies for growth, enterprise promotion and wealth creation rooted in Hindu civilisational values.

Church restorations

Major historical churches in the Mumbai region, including the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount (Mount Mary Church) and St Andrew's Church in Bandra opened for worship after extensive restoration. In Thane, the colonial-era St James Church, built in 1825, was restored during its 200th anniversary. Mount Mary, first built in 1570 as a private oratory and the present structure was completed. St Andrew's Church, built in 1575 in Portuguese-style architecture, was reopened in December after two years of restoration.

