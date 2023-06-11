'Ye Dar Acha Hai': Sanjay Raut's Swipe At Amit Shah Over Nanded Speech

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "scared" of his party leader Uddhav Thackeray, and he perceived this as a "good thing".

The remarks were made a day following a rally in Nanded, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Uddhav Thackeray for the sequence of events after the 2019 Assembly elections, resulting in the dissolution of the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP.

Amit Shah characterised Uddhav Thackeray's alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to establish the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as a betrayal driven by a quest for power.

Sanjay Raut, in a swipe at Shah in Twitter post, said Amit Shah talked about Uddhav Thackeray for 7 minutes in his 20 minute speech.

"Listen to Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Nanded. It's funny. I have a question. Is this a mass contact campaign of BJP? Especially organised to criticise Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray.. 7 minutes on Uddhavji in 20 minutes of Amit Bhai's speech. This means that the fear of Matoshree still remains. They split Shiv Sena. They gace the party name and the bow and arrow to the traitorous group by deceit. However, the fear of Thackeray and Shiv Sena remains in their mind. Yeh dar achcha hai (This fear is good). BJP should reflect on the question they asked Uddhav Thackeray. But they got themselves caught in the trap they created. They are sacred..."

In a separate jibe, speaking to reporters, Raut again slammed Shah and said: "Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country, he should talk about the law and order of the country. You can see what is happening in Manipur. Why didn't the violence stop there?... BJP itself should think about the 4 questions that Amit Shah has asked... No one should get reservation on the basis of caste and religion, this is wrong but you (BJP) are giving it."

Uddhav betrayed Maharashtra: Amit Shah

In a sharp frontal attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused him of betraying the people of Maharashtra and asked him to make his stand clear on issues ranging from the triple talaq, Muslim quota, Common Civil Code, and honouring Savarkar. Shah called for an explanation while addressing a public gathering in Nanded as part of his party’s mega outreach campaign on the occasion of completion of nine years at the Centre.

Uddhavji, you won’t be able to stand in two boats: Shah

In a clear indication that the BJP wants to fight the 2024 election on the Hindutva plank, and that it wants to make it a Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi contest, Shah targeted Thackeray and Gandhi in his 40-minute speech. “Uddhavji, you won’t be able to stand in two boats,” he said.

Shah added, “…I would also like to ask the people as to what they feel. Do they feel that the Modi government was right in ending triple talaq? I’ll like to ask Uddhav Thackeray whether he agrees with the Karnataka govt that wants to remove Savarkar from text books.”

BJP is opposed to reservation based on religion, claims Shah

The Union Home Minister also made it clear that his party is opposed to reservation based on religion. “We oppose quota for Muslims. You should make your stand clear on the issue,” Shah said, adding that Thackeray went back on his word that Devendra Fadnavis would be made Chief Minister if the alliance wins.

Shah said that the common Shiv Sena workers were fed up with such “dual character” which is why Eknath Shinde had to revolt. He also raked up the issue of renaming of cities and said, “In the election of 2024, you’ll have to decide who becomes your Prime Minster? Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi?.”

“Rahul’s criticism of the Modi government comes on foreign land probably because very few people listen to him here,” Shah said sarcastically. He said his party has set a target of 45-plus Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and is hopeful owing to several schemes implemented by the Modi government.