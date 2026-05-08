Yashwantrao Chavan Centre To Host Major Seminar On Parsis’ Cultural And Socio-Economic Pathways |

​Mumbai: ​The Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai will host a national seminar on Saturday, titled “Parsis in Modern India: Navigating Cultural and Socio-Economic Pathways.” The day-long convention will bring together Union Ministers, state leadership, academic experts, and community icons to deliberate on the future of the Parsi Zoroastrian community within India's contemporary landscape.

​Among those expected to take part in the event are Dastur Khurshed Dastoor, the high priest of the Udvada Zoroastrian shrine—the community's holiest; Alka Upadhyaya, secretary of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM); Badri Narayan Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor of TISS; Shernaz Cama, Director of the UNESCO ParZor Project; Hormazd Godrej of Godrej Agrovet; and Berjis Desai, member of the NCM.

​Attendees will watch a short film documenting the rich history of the Parsi people. In a technical session titled ‘Cultural Identity and Preservation Among Parsis in Modern India’, experts including Dr Meher Mistry, Dr Kerman Daruwalla, and priest Kerman Fatakia will examine the nuances of maintaining Parsi identity amidst global shifts.

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​Other speakers will offer a blend of academic, cultural, and corporate perspectives. Among the guests will be George Kurian, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Minister Madhuri Misal. Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, and Chief Guest Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, will also be in attendance.

​One session at the event will be an open discussion regarding the survival of Zoroastrian heritage and language. A second technical session, “Socio-Economic Status and Challenges of Parsis in Contemporary India,” moderated by Cama, will bring together Dinshaw Tamboly, Chairman of the WZO Trusts, who will discuss philanthropic initiatives, and professors Shalini Bharat and Nasreen Rustomfram, who will provide sociological data.

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