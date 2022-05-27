WTFT to conduct cleanliness drive on Sunday in Airoli

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO completes transfer of 908 hectares of mangrove land to forest department | File Photo

The team With Them For Them (WTFT) has been organising mangrove cleaning drive in Airoli for 70 weeks every Sunday. Continuing its mission, this Sunday, members of WTFT will conduct a cleanliness drive at sector 14 near Marine and BioDiversity Centre in Airoli. Interested youth can join the team to bring a change to the environment by reaching out at 8779632465.

WTFT is a group of youths who have been cleaning mangroves in Navi Mumbai for the past 70 weeks without any break.

The Google location is https://maps.app.goo.gl/Q2s74sJBq5XCZwqy5.

The cleanliness drive will continue for two hours from 9 am to 11 am and participants will carry water bottles and gloves with them.

All the volunteers will have to wear shoes and comfortable full clothing for the clean-up drives. The volunteers are requested to carry sufficient drinking water. And they are recommended to wear gumboots and carry an extra pair of clothes and footwear for the Mangroves Clean-Up.