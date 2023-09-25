 WRWWO Organises Drawing, Painting Competition For Railway Staff’s Children
More than 70 children participated in the competition in full zest.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Kamal Mishra

The Executive Committee of the Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) under the leadership of Kshama Misra, President of WRWWO organized a drawing competition for children of railway staff of WR Headquarter Office on 24th September, 2023. 

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the competition was held for three different age groups. The topics for the age group 6 – 9 years were school bus, my favorite animal or sky at night. The topics for the age group 9 – 12 years were picnicking at lakeside, Vande Bharata Express or scene at vegetable market. The topics for the age group 12 – 15 years were historical monuments, scenes at a wedding and world After 10 years. 

All the children received participation gifts from S Kshama Misra, President, WRWWO, Kamlesh Butani, Vice President, WRWWO,  Nita Albela, Secretary, WRWWO and other Executive Members of WRWWO. More than 900 children participated in the drawing and painting competition across Western Railway’s divisions & Railway School. The winners of the Zonal level will be grouped together and the selected winners will become national level winners among all participants over Indian Railways. 

