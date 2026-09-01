'Wrong To Judge Anyone...’: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Criticises Cooper Hospital 'Burqa' Incident, Vows Action Against Those Found Responsible -VIDEO |

Mumbai: Amid the controversy surrounding the alleged burqa incident at Mumbai’s BMC-run Cooper Hospital, Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday said that action would be taken against those found responsible. She also stressed that judging anyone based on their religion was “very wrong”.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Tawde said, “Absolutely, I will. If someone has done this on humanitarian grounds, then it is completely wrong. Look, this is a matter of basic humanity. This is a hospital run by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and such an incident should not have happened.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reacting to the burqa controversy at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "Absolutely, I will. If someone has done this on humanitarian grounds, then it is completely wrong. Look, this is a matter of basic humanity. This is a hospital run by the… pic.twitter.com/JSis0X7emN — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2026

Emphasising that hospitals should not discriminate against people based on their religion, Tawde said that whether someone is Muslim, Hindu or follows any other faith, judging them on that basis is wrong. “This is completely wrong,” she added.

Viral video sparks debate

Meanwhile, a viral video has sparked a debate on social media after two women wearing burqas were allegedly stopped from entering Mumbai’s BMC-run Cooper Hospital.

The video shows the two women, one of whom was carrying a baby, being stopped at the hospital entrance by a female security guard. The footage further shows one of the women confronting the guard and questioning why they were not being allowed to enter the hospital while wearing a burqa.

The incident shown at BMC-run Cooper Hospital is deeply concerning. I have spoken to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) and requested immediate verification of the incident and appropriate action. No woman should face discrimination because of her attire or… pic.twitter.com/MMDoxLafnE — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) August 31, 2026

According to reports, the women were allegedly stopped because hospital authorities feared that babies could be stolen by women wearing burqas. One of the women claimed that she had visited Cooper Hospital to meet a relative who was admitted there.

Woman questions security arrangements

The woman seen in the video also questioned the hospital’s security arrangements, saying that if there were concerns about baby theft, a female security guard should be deployed at the entrance to check women entering and leaving the hospital.

Amid the controversy, Cooper Hospital has not yet issued an official statement or commented on the alleged incident. The video has since gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over the hospital’s alleged security practices and the treatment of women wearing burqas.