WR resumes onboard catering services with cooked food along with 'Ready-To-Eat' in Rajdhani Express trains running between Mumbai and Delhi

Western Railway has resumed onboard catering services with cooked food along with Ready-To-Eat in its prestigious Rajdhani Express trains running between Mumbai and Delhi.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the onboard catering services in premium trains which have the option of pre - booking of food is being resumed in two more trains of WR including Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Express.

The catering services will be resumed in Mumbai Central- New Delhi Rajdhani and Mumbai Central- Nizamuddin August Kranti Express from 6th January, 2022 and in New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani and Nizamuddin- Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani from 7th January, 2022.

"The option of opting out of the catering services for these trains shall also be available to the passengers. The passengers who have not booked their food at the time of booking their tickets, can now do so by visiting the IRCTC website with the link https://www.irctctourism.com/BookFood" said an official of WR adding that, It has to be done before the charting of the trains (four hours before the schedule departure of train).

Similarly, in case, the passenger desires to cancel their food option, they can do so before the first charting of the train (four hours before the schedule departure of train).

The passengers having counter tickets can also book their food using the above link. Passengers will be asked to input the PNR in the portal and pay online alongwith choice for Veg/ Non – Veg.

In case passenger has not booked meal online and desires to avail catering service onboard, the same shall be made available subject to availability and on payment of Rs 50/- per meal in addition to the applicable catering charges.

Earlier in the month the cooked food services had been resumed in Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad -Shatabdi Express and Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express, while pantry services had started in Mumbai Central – Jaipur Superfast Express, Surat – Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express, Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Double Decker Express and Surat - Bhagalpur Superfast Express.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 09:18 PM IST