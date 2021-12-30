Zero Tolerance: Safety Inspection Of Vadodara Division By General Manager Western Railway

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducted safety inspection of Vadodara Division on 24th December, 2021. During the inspection of Surat-Vadodara section, Kansal conducted extensive inspection of railway crossings, major and minor bridges, points and curves etc. GM also inspected passenger amenities at Kosamba, Kim, Ankleshwar, Bharuch and Vadodara stations. GM was accompanied by Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Vadodara Division, Divisional Branch Officers and staff.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Kansal inspected a bridge and e-inaugurated the ‘P-Branch Website’ and HR Memu Shed while inspecting the Surat-Utran section. At Kim, GM conducted an intensive inspection of the safety aspects of the station and interacted with gangmen. A Nukkad Natak was also presented. Kansal also e-inaugurated the Benchmarking Software for Energy Consumption of High-Speed Trains and released a booklet on ‘Action to be taken on Usual Circumstances’. At Kosamba station, Kansal viewed the beautiful Madhubani paintings adorning the station premises and inaugurated a garden. GM directed to process for completion of MEA at Utran & Sayan stations and expedite the passenger amenity works at Kim & Kosamba stations. He also inaugurated a question booklet of Electrical General Services. During the inspection of Panoli – Ankleshwar section, GM inspected a Level Crossing gate and e-inaugurated an Open-Air Gym & Garden at Ankleshwar and e-commissioned the Façade Lighting. Enroute to Bharuch, Kansal inspected safety aspects curve and minor bridge. At Bharuch, an exhibition about developments and good works carried out by various departments was displayed. GM carried out an intensive inspection of Bharuch station, Railway Colony and inaugurated several amenities for staff at station and colony. Kansal then inspected Chavaj-Nabipur section and inaugurated Tool Room, quarters for staff and gardens at Itola & Miyagam Karjan. At Makarpura, GM inspected the station, TSS, colony and inaugurated staff quarters, garden and standard tool room.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:50 PM IST