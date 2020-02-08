WR plans an eight-hour block on February 8 night

Mumbai: Western Railway has planned a major block of eight hours starting at 10.15pm to 06.15am during the intermittent night of February 8 and 9 on all lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (suburban) stations.

The block will be taken on the account of de-launching of girders of Ferrere Road Over Bridge (ROB). During this period, there will be no services available between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. During this block period, total 136 suburban trains will be terminated at/originated from Mumbai Central (Local) station.

Traffic Repercussions of Block on Suburban trains:

The last train on DOWN SLOW line originating from Churchgate will be BO91191 which will depart from Churchgate at 21.51pm.

The last train on DOWN FAST line originating from Churchgate will be VR91201 which will depart from Churchgate at 22.01pm.

The last train on UP SLOW line terminating at Churchgate will be BO91110 which departs from Borivali at 21.03pm and will reach Churchgate at 22.10pm.

The last train on UP FAST line terminating at Churchgate will be VR 91130 which departs from Virar at 20.51pm and will reach Churchgate at 22.14pm.

During the block period, all train services will remain suspended between Mumbai Central (suburban) and Churchgate stations.

All UP trains may get delayed by 5 to 10 minutes.

Due to block following suburban trains will be cancelled: Train No.91124 departing Goregaon at 21:32pm for Churchgate, Train No. 91289 departing Churchgate at 00:31am for Andheri, Train No. 90091 departing Churchgate at 05:59am for Goregaon and Train No. 90152 departing Goregaon at 07:05am for Churchgate.