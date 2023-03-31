 WR extends trips of Mumbai Central - Bhusaval special train
Mumbai Central – Bhusaval Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday at 12.55 pm and reach Bhusaval at 12.00 noon the next day.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Representative image | Wikimedia Commons

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend the trips of Mumbai Central - Bhusaval (Tri-Weekly) Special Train on Special Fare.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train No. 09051 Mumbai Central – Bhusaval Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday at 12.55 pm and reach Bhusaval at 12.00 noon the next day. This train will run from 2nd April to 30th June, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Bhusaval every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 5.40 pm and arrive Mumbai Central at 05.20 am the next day. This train will run from 3rd April to 1st July, 2023. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Boisar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Bardoli, Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Sindkheda, Nardana, Amalner, Dharangaon, and Jalgaon stations in both directions. 

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. 

The booking for Train No. 09051 will open from 1st April, 2023 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. Above train will run as Special Train on Special Fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

