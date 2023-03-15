 WR changes timings of several trains to enhance punctuality; check list
With a view to enhance the punctuality of trains, Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of several trains including Bandra terminus Gandhidham and Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Express.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer, Train No. 22474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner weekly Express departing Bandra Terminus at 2.50 pm, will depart 10 minutes early at 2.40 pm from 28th March.2023.

Similarly train No. 22951 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham weekly  Express departing Bandra Terminus at 2.50 pm, will depart at 2.40 pm from 31st March 2023.

Apart from that train No. 09171  Surat – Bharuch MEMU departing Surat at 6.18 pm, will  depart at 6.37 pm from March 28th 2023

In addition to that train number 19407 Ahmedabad - Varanasi Express departing Ahmedabad at 9.55 pm will depart at 9.45 pm from 30th March 2023

"The timings of some trains will be changed for enroute stations as per while there will be no change in the time of departure from originating stations from March 28th 2023. Thses trains includes Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Double Decker Express, Bandra Terminus – Veraval Saurashtra Janta Express, Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Ranakpur Express , Dahanu Road – Vadodara Superfast Express, Surat – Vadodara MEMU Special train" said an official of WR.

"Passengers are requested to kindly visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.for detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition." he said.

