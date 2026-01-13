WPL 2026: Mumbai Local Train Women’s Coach Decked With WC Winners Harmanpreet Kaur & Amanjot Kaur's Posters

Amid the ongoing Women's Premier League, women’s coach on a Mumbai local train has replaced its ‘Ladies’ signage with the names and images of Indian cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur, both part of the Mumbai Indians, creating a quiet yet meaningful tribute to women’s achievements in sport.

The initiative came into the spotlight after Reliance Industries shared photographs of the coach on social media platform X. In its post, the company said that the Mumbai Indians ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup winning duo now rides proudly on Mumbai’s women’s compartments. The gesture was described as an ode to the excellence achieved by women in Indian sports.

What stood out for many was the understated execution. In a city where public tributes are often loud and ceremonial, the simple replacement of signage made a powerful statement without fanfare.

Celebrating leadership and emerging talent

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, is widely credited with transforming the visibility of women’s cricket in the country. She was the first Indian woman to score a century in T20 internationals and has led India to multiple World Cup finals. Known for her aggressive batting and composed leadership, she has become a role model for aspiring athletes across the country.

Amanjot Kaur represents the new wave of Indian women cricketers. An all rounder recognised for her discipline and calm under pressure, she played a key role in India’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup triumph. Her performances in high pressure situations have marked her as a rising force in international cricket.

Positive response from commuters and netizens

The move received widespread appreciation online. One user described it as an exceptional initiative, saying that showcasing women athletes in everyday public spaces is a powerful way to honour excellence and inspire the nation. Another simply called it a great move.

In a city where local trains shape daily life for millions, the tribute quietly reinforces the idea that women’s achievements deserve recognition not only on podiums, but also in the public spaces they occupy every day.