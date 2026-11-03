Worli's Podar Ayurvedic Hospital To Get 10-Bed ICU After Seven-Year Demand; Opening Date Uncertain | AI

Mumbai: The state-run Podar Ayurvedic Hospital in Worli is set to get a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with allopathic doctors from GT Medical College and Hospital likely to be deputed to operate the facility. The move comes after a seven-year-long demand for critical care facilities at the hospital, although a timeline for starting the ICU is yet to be finalised.

Government Revises Earlier Commitment Of 30-Bed ICU

The state government had earlier assured the State Human Rights Commission through an affidavit submitted on October 9, 2024, that a 30-bed ICU would be established at the hospital following the commission's intervention. However, the facility failed to become operational within the promised timeframe. The government is now planning to start a smaller, 10-bed ICU.

According to sources, allopathic doctors from the medical college and hospital will be made available to run the proposed ICU. The arrangement is expected to strengthen critical care services at the Ayurvedic hospital, particularly for patients requiring intensive medical intervention.

Residents Announce Satyagraha Over Delay In ICU Facilities

Meanwhile, the delay in setting up the facility has prompted local residents to announce a peaceful satyagraha on November 1 at the Podar Hospital premises. The protest has been called by Shanti Vaibhav Buddha Vihar, which has demanded that the government expedite the process and make the ICU operational at the earliest.

Despite the latest proposal, uncertainty remains over when the facility will become functional. "The hospital has been awaiting an ICU for nearly seven years, and residents have repeatedly raised concerns over the absence of dedicated intensive care infrastructure," said health activist Chetan Kothari

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