BEST Inducts 48 New Electric AC Buses Ahead Of Diwali; Kandivali, Borivli, Thane Routes To Benefit |

Mumbai’s public transport fleet is set to get a boost ahead of Diwali, with BEST inducting 48 new electric air-conditioned buses to improve passenger capacity on some of the city’s busiest routes. The 12-metre-long buses were launched at the Magathane depot on Tuesday, November 3, in the presence of BEST Committee chairperson Trishna Vishwasrao and other officials. The addition is expected to reduce waiting times at bus stops and provide commuters with a more comfortable, pollution-free journey.

New Buses To Operate On Five Routes From Magathane Depot

The buses have been leased from EV Trans Maharashtra Pvt Ltd and will be deployed on five routes from the Magathane depot. They will connect Kandivali bus station (East), Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali, Samata Nagar bus station in Kandivali East and Magathane with Borivli, Thane and Mira Road railway stations. The routes are expected to benefit commuters travelling between residential neighbourhoods and suburban railway stations, particularly during peak hours.

Electric Buses Feature Faster Charging And Enhanced Safety Systems

Each bus has seating for 41 passengers, with a wider entrance to make boarding easier. The battery weight has been reduced by 16%, and the batteries have been moved from the roof to the underside of the vehicle. BEST said the new charging system, compatible with CCS-2 technology, enables batteries to charge 58% faster. The buses are also equipped with ABS, CCTV cameras, vehicle tracking systems and emergency panic buttons. Their operations will be monitored through a command-and-control centre.

The induction is part of BEST’s larger plan to expand its electric bus fleet. EV Trans Maharashtra has received a purchase order for 2,400 single-decker electric AC buses. Of these, 50 buses with rooftop batteries had already been supplied, taking the company’s total contribution to BEST’s fleet to 98, including the 48 launched on Tuesday. Separately, BEST has placed an order for 1,500 midi AC buses under the Centre’s PM E-Drive scheme.

With more than 2,000 additional buses expected under these procurement programmes, BEST is looking to strengthen its public transport network while reducing dependence on diesel-powered vehicles. The new buses produce no tailpipe emissions and are expected to help reduce air and noise pollution. For commuters, however, the immediate benefit will depend on how quickly the buses are deployed and whether the additional capacity translates into shorter waits and less crowding on busy routes.

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